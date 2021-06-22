UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 274,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:57 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 274,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 226,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 274,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 226,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.35 feet, which was 68.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,000 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.95 feet, which was 115.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,600 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187,800, 155,600 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

