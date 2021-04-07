UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Discuses Outbreak Of FMD Disease In Animals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

Meeting held to discuses outbreak of FMD disease in animals

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday held online meeting regarding outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle in various parts of the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday held online meeting regarding outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle in various parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by ministers for livestock and dairy development of four provinces, senior officers from Ministry of National Food Security and staff of Animal Husbandry, said a press release issued here.

The situations was deliberated upon in detail and measures to control further spread of the disease were discussed, it added.

The meeting decided to allocate adequate funds for import of quality FMD vaccine by respective province and sustains it in subsequently years to contain and control of FMD in the respective jurisdiction of provinces.

The meeting also decided that all possible control measures including but not limited to ring vaccination control of animal movement and improved bio-security shall be put in place on emergency basis from outbreak area.

Similarly, a well conversant officer from each provincial livestock department shall be declared as focal person, who will report FMD incident on daily basis to Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Ministry of National Food Security and Research for further action appropriate for control of this disease.

The participants of the meeting opined that FMD, which was the most common contagious livestock disease in the country, affects the country in two ways. Firstly, it causes milk and meat production losses and animal mortality and secondly, the outbreak of this trans-boundary disease brings about restrictions on the export of livestock and its value-added products.

Concerns over the flaring outbreaks of FMD in various parts of the country were also raised besides unavailability of adequate amount of quality FMD vaccine was discussed at length and pointed out to be one of the major issues concerning control.

Additional Secretary informed the participants that National Diseases Surveillance and Control programme was being approved at a cost of over Rs. 5 billion to be financed by the federal government while responses teams shall be approved by provincial department.

Once this system is in place, the disease shall be reported in real-time and responded accordingly besides meeting the information commitment under WTO's SPS regime.

Related Topics

Import All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

E-Challan system launched in Islamabad

12 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan adds 161 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Spain's Castile And Leon Region Suspends Use of As ..

6 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

44 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,414 new COVID-19 cases, total n ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.