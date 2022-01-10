UrduPoint.com

Multi-million Automatic Met Office Established At CCRI To Promote Agriculture In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 04:17 PM

An automatic meteorological station has been installed at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) with the collaboration of Met Office to facilitate farmers, researchers and scientists to promote agriculture in the region

This was informed by Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood in a statement issued here on Monday. Modern machinery equipped with Japanese technology has good number of sensors which could help detect every moment of weather conditions like rain, wind, speed, sun light. Similarly, it would also facilitate in finding out time range of light, temperature of earth, humidity in air, and water vapour data.

The Director CCRI also hinted that CCRI would impart information about weather to farmers by the dint of online facility.

The farmers would be able to decide about cultivation time for different crops, keeping weather condition in mind. They would also have information about rain, clouds, wind and suitable time for irrigation.

Dr Zahid maintained that the station would not only benefit the farmers but also enable agriculture scientists, students and teachers of Agriculture University to get weather data. About CCRI working, he claimed that the institute was trying its best to bring innovation in the field of cotton research as per modern requirements. Similarly, research activities will also help boost agricultural productivity.

