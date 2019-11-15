UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Agriculture Emergency Program: Wheat Seeds On Subsidized Rates Distributed Among Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

PM agriculture emergency program: Wheat seeds on subsidized rates distributed among farmers

Under Prime Minister's (PM) National Agriculture emergency program, distribution process of Wheat's seeds among farmers has been started here in district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Under Prime Minister's (PM) National Agriculture emergency program, distribution process of Wheat's seeds among farmers has been started here in district.

To enhance the per acre yield of wheat crop, the farmers were being provided seeds on first come first serve basis and total three hundred bags of fifty kilogram seeds have been distributed in the district in first phase.

The farmers have to pay Rs 2700 cost of per bag at the time of purchase and Rs 1200 rebate would be returned among farmers after scratching available voucher, inside the bags.

One farmer can get maximum five bags of 50 Kg and four varieties of wheat seeds including Ujala, Anaaj-1017, Fakhar e Bhakkar and Faisalabad-2018 were added.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner general (ADCG) Bilal Feroz said and added that incumbent government was making all out efforts to enhance per acre yield so that farmers could receive reasonable profit of their crops.

After government initiatives and subsidy the livelihood of farmers would be improved and best yields could also be received, he added.

He said that current year record wheat production was expected in the region while government was also introducing a scheme for provision of agriculture equipment of worth RS 100,000 to Rs 300,000 among farmers as prize over producing best crop.

The government has also announced prizes for best plots of Wheat and Canola while sixty percent subsidy was also being given on Sprinkler irrigation system and Rs 200,000 subsidy on the laser level unit, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Bhakkar All Government Wheat Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Ba ..

11 minutes ago

KP Auqaf Dept announces district competitions of H ..

40 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

43 seconds ago

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghan ..

45 seconds ago

Pyongyang to Unilaterally Destroy Mt Kumgang Resor ..

52 seconds ago

Fitness camp at NCA to commence from 18 November

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.