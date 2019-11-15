PM agriculture emergency program: Wheat seeds on subsidized rates distributed among farmers

Under Prime Minister's (PM) National Agriculture emergency program, distribution process of Wheat's seeds among farmers has been started here in district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Under Prime Minister's (PM) National Agriculture emergency program, distribution process of Wheat's seeds among farmers has been started here in district.

To enhance the per acre yield of wheat crop, the farmers were being provided seeds on first come first serve basis and total three hundred bags of fifty kilogram seeds have been distributed in the district in first phase.

The farmers have to pay Rs 2700 cost of per bag at the time of purchase and Rs 1200 rebate would be returned among farmers after scratching available voucher, inside the bags.

One farmer can get maximum five bags of 50 Kg and four varieties of wheat seeds including Ujala, Anaaj-1017, Fakhar e Bhakkar and Faisalabad-2018 were added.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner general (ADCG) Bilal Feroz said and added that incumbent government was making all out efforts to enhance per acre yield so that farmers could receive reasonable profit of their crops.

After government initiatives and subsidy the livelihood of farmers would be improved and best yields could also be received, he added.

He said that current year record wheat production was expected in the region while government was also introducing a scheme for provision of agriculture equipment of worth RS 100,000 to Rs 300,000 among farmers as prize over producing best crop.

The government has also announced prizes for best plots of Wheat and Canola while sixty percent subsidy was also being given on Sprinkler irrigation system and Rs 200,000 subsidy on the laser level unit, he added.