PM, CM to launch mega agri projects in merged areas, KP soon: Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan here Friday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon launch mega agriculture projects in the province including merged tribal districts.

He expressed these views while giving final shape to mega agriculture and livestock projects under PM Agriculture Emergency Program during a high-level meeting attended by Secretary Muhammad Israr, officers and other stakeholders.

The Minister was briefed about ongoing projects and proposed new projects. The Minister directed timely completion of all ongoing projects without compromising on quality and transparent utilization of funds.

He issued directives for early completion of projects initiated under Prime Minister Emergency Agriculture Program and resolution of people and farmers problems. He said delay and negligence on part of Govt officials would not be accepted.