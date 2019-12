Russian Agriculture Export to Reach $24-25Bln in 2019 - Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elena Fastova

Russian agricultural export will reach $24-25 billion this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elena Fastova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian agricultural export will reach $24-25 billion this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elena Fastova said Friday.

"As for the export [of agriculture] we can expect $24 billion, maybe even $25 billion," Fastova said at a conference for agricultural investment.

According to the deputy minister, the entire agricultural sector grew by 2 percent this year compared to 2018.