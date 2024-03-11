Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture Says Govt Providing Financial Support For Wheat Seed To Flood Hit Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Syed Aijaz Ali Shah has said that the government was making efforts to give subsidy amounts for purchase of wheat seed to the farmers affected by floods in 2022

At a meeting in Tandojam here on Monday, the Secretary apprised that in the first phase, the farmers owning up to 12.

5 acres of land would be given financial support for buying the seed. He added that in the second phase growers with up to 25 acres of land would receive the support.

The Secretary was briefed during the meeting that so far amounts had been released to 65 percent farmers who were enlisted for the support.

The representatives of Sindh Abadgar board, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture and officers of the Sindh Agriculture Departments and its various wings were present on the occasion.

