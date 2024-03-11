- Home
- Agriculture
- News
- Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to flood hit farmers
Secretary Agriculture Says Govt Providing Financial Support For Wheat Seed To Flood Hit Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Syed Aijaz Ali Shah has said that the government was making efforts to give subsidy amounts for purchase of wheat seed to the farmers affected by floods in 2022
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Secretary Agriculture Syed Aijaz Ali Shah has said that the government was making efforts to give subsidy amounts for purchase of wheat seed to the farmers affected by floods in 2022.
At a meeting in Tandojam here on Monday, the Secretary apprised that in the first phase, the farmers owning up to 12.
5 acres of land would be given financial support for buying the seed. He added that in the second phase growers with up to 25 acres of land would receive the support.
The Secretary was briefed during the meeting that so far amounts had been released to 65 percent farmers who were enlisted for the support.
The representatives of Sindh Abadgar board, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture and officers of the Sindh Agriculture Departments and its various wings were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow
Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9
CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence
Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high
City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan
Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results
Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan
Palestine issue must be a collective priority of Muslim world: Dr Ateq Al Garbi
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks
Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Int'l training workshop on 'Irrigation System & Water Management starts12 days ago
-
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri sector17 days ago
-
Farmers demand to address artificial shortage of fertilizer20 days ago
-
Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary agriculture21 days ago
-
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo26 days ago
-
PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector2 months ago
-
Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of imported fertilizer on authorized rates2 months ago
-
Farmers told to submit wheat competition application till Jan 312 months ago
-
Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries2 months ago
-
Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest2 months ago
-
Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization2 months ago
-
Agri deptt offers cash prizes on maximum per acre wheat production3 months ago