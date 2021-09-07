UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture Visits Muzaffargah, Meets Farmers

Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:19 PM

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel inspected cotton display plots in Muzaffargarh, Jatoi, Alipur during a brief visits paid on Tuesday

He reviewed dried plant of date palm in which temperature was kept at 70 degree centigrade with the help of glass house. Date palm was dried in the plant for three days. Later, it was packed into transparent plastic sheet and put into tunnel for two more days to let it dry further.

The secretary inspected the maltese orchard cultivated through drip irrigation system and seven-feet-deep-pond which was constructed in it to store the fresh water of the canal.

He appreciated efforts of Mian Naseem Ahmed Malik Fazal farm and examined Integrated Pest Management (IPM) block of cotton at Rohilanwali.

He met farmers' delegation and informed it about usefulness of IPM technology. According to him, IPM technology was a farmer and environment friendly method.

While visiting Jatoi tehsil, Saqib Ali Ateel inspected Dr. Khalid Bukhari's organic mango garden in which no pesticides and chemical fertilizers was used but natural fertilizers made from bacteria.

Thus, the quality of mango fruit was excellent and unique in taste, he said. He asked farmers to prefer method of natural control of harmful pests. Agriculture Deputy Director Shaukat Ali Abid, Assistant Directors Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Bhatti, Ali Ijaz and others were present on the occasion.

