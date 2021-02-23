UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 11,300 180 11,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 12,110 193 12,303

