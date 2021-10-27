UrduPoint.com

Tanzanian Farmers Choose Vanilla Over Coffee For Profits

Smallholder farmers in Tanzania are earning huge profits from the thriving global vanilla market, offsetting losses they have frequently suffered due to poor yields from growing traditional cash crops, notably coffee

With the price of vanilla hitting record high, a growing number of farmers in the East African country are foregoing coffee and other cash crops in favor of vanilla cultivation.

Vanilla is a flavoring ingredient frequently utilized in the food industry. Its extracts are used in beverages and bakery products all over the world, including ice cream, cakes and yogurt.

From Kilimanjaro in the north to Kagera in the northwest to Njombe in the southern highlands, a growing number of farmers are switching to vanilla cultivation, with the hope to reap big profits.

According to Tanzania's Agriculture Ministry, vanilla production has increased significantly in the last five years, rising from 229.8 tons per year in 2015 to 1,949 tons in 2020.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe said in April that the government is determined to promote vanilla farming by addressing various challenges the farmers face, including access to quality seeds and finding reliable markets that benefit smallholders.

