Tarbaila Dam Water Remains 14 Feet Above Dead Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:48 PM

Tarbaila dam water remains 14 feet above dead level

Tarbaila dam water level was rapidly approaching to dead level as on Monday it was 1406.13 feet and it produced only 440 megawatts electricity

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Tarbaila dam water level was rapidly approaching to dead level as on Monday it was 1406.13 feet and it produced only 440 megawatts electricity.

Ten power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also reached its lowest.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 14 feet above the dead level which is 1406.13 feet, where only seven power generation units are producing 440 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 4888 megawatts to only 440 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 17300 cusecs and outflow 24000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

