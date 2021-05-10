UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco Export Decline 13.86% In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:59 PM

Tobacco export decline 13.86% in 9 months

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed a decline of 13.86 percent during the first nine months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed a decline of 13.86 percent during the first nine months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $24.738 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $28.720 million during July-March (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also decreased by 11.95 percent by going down from 10,640 metric tons to 9,368 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco dipped by 11.67 percent during the month of March 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during March 2021 were recorded at $2.467 million against the exports of $2.793 million in March 2020.

However, on month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco increased by 125.09 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $1.096 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February March 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

22 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

21 minutes ago

US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.