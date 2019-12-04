UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Cultivation To Be Completed By Dec 15

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

Wheat cultivation to be completed by Dec 15

The agriculture exporters have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crops by December 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) -:The agriculture exporters have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crops by December 15.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said Wednesday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain will decrease gradually if the cultivation will be late after November.

However, the farmers should complete wheat cultivation by using 60 kilograms wheat seed instead of 50 kg seed per acre if they failed to cultivate it during November.

He said that the farmers should use one and half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2006, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011, etc. These varieties were not only disease resistant but have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture November December Wheat

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

15 minutes ago

World Bank Revises Down Forecast for Russian Econo ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit moves ratchet up ECB's banking supervision ..

4 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

38 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

27 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.