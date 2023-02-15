Wheat farmers told to beware of Rust amid expected rise in temperature

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to regularly inspect their wheat crops and apply suitable anti-fungus pesticides in case of crop attack by Rust disease.

Agriculture spokesman said in an advisory here Wednesday that there was the likelihood of Rust disease attack on wheat due to an expected rise in temperature.

He added that the disease has been witnessed in some parts of Punjab and advised farmers to apply spray of Tebuconazol, Propiconazole, Triadimefone, or Trifloxystrobin+tebuconazol only on the disease-hit parts of the plants.

However, farmers must not forget to consult agriculture officials for the proper way forward.

Spokesman said that there were three types of the disease including yellow Rust that can attack when temperature ranged from 10 to 20 Celsius, brown Rust (20-25 C), and Black Rust (20-35 C).

Brown Rust usually attacks plant leaves and can reduce per-acre production. In case of an attack on an early sown crop, the disease weakens plants and disturbs food formation process. It can compromise wheat production by 10-30 percent.

Yellow or mustard Rust also attacks plants' leaves and appears as mustard dots on leaf. In case of an intense attack, its damage impact could be more than what Brown Rust can cause.

Black Rust emerges on leaf, branches, and trunks in shape of black or brown blots which later rupture and ooze out black powder.

Farmers should regularly visit fields for crop inspection and in case of the intense attack on plants, these should be uprooted and buried. Farmers can also pluck diseased leaves after wearing gloves and bury them to avoid the further spread of disease.