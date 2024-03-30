1st Consignment Of High Breed Cattle Reaches From Brazil
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 12:26 PM
This process will contribute to the improvement of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI) established under the SIFC.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) The first consignment of high breed cattle imported from Brazil under Special Investment Council (SIFC) has reached Pakistan.
This process will contribute to the improvement of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI) established under the SIFC.
These cattle with superior genetic characteristics will be supplied to local farmers for meat and milk requirements. The imported cattle of nine breeds include local breeds of Pakistan and Brazilian breeds.
These cattle have been transported from Sialkot to Okara, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.
Recent Stories
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
More Stories From Business
-
Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai40 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 20244 hours ago
-
SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till June 3015 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise17 hours ago
-
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms17 hours ago
-
Prudent policies lead to sustainable economic recovery: Finance Ministry18 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Governor17 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes19 hours ago
-
PTC rebuts misleading tax loss figures, seeks fair market competition20 hours ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister20 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,800 to Rs.234,800 per tola21 hours ago