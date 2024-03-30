Open Menu

1st Consignment Of High Breed Cattle Reaches From Brazil

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2024 | 12:26 PM

This process will contribute to the improvement of the Green Pakistan Livestock Initiative (GPLI) established under the SIFC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) The first consignment of high breed cattle imported from Brazil under Special Investment Council (SIFC) has reached Pakistan.

These cattle with superior genetic characteristics will be supplied to local farmers for meat and milk requirements. The imported cattle of nine breeds include local breeds of Pakistan and Brazilian breeds.

These cattle have been transported from Sialkot to Okara, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.

