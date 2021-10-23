20 Punjab departments to participate in Dubai Expo: Mian Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday said that 20 provincial departments including Industry and Commerce, Energy, Agriculture, C&W and Livestock will participate in Dubai Expo at different times.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR office here, he said that through the important event, the soft image of the country and investment opportunities in Punjab would be highlighted. The Punjab government is sending 25 talented youth registered as a new startup to Dubai Expo at its own expense and these talented youth will share their ideas at Dubai Expo.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SAPM) for Information Hasaan Khawar, Punjab Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Chief Executive Officer Dr Erfa Iqbal and DGPR Saman Rai also accompanied the minister.

The minister said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate the special investor portal "Punjab Ease" at the Dubai Expo and the portal was prepared by the PBIT. A seminar panel discussion, business forum, international business conference and other events will be organised at Dubai Expo. The event will be made fruitful in bringing new investment in Punjab, he added.

The minister said that support was being provided to export-oriented SMEs. Investor-friendly policies, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, are producing positive results.

Investment of billions of rupees had come in the special economic zones and industrial estates of Punjab.

He said the Punjab government had been taking solid steps to facilitate businesses and investors. Punjab is the first province which is abolishing the no objection certificate (NOC) condition for investments.

Responding to reporters' questions, the minister said that the rise in the prices of petroleum products around the world had affected Pakistan. The government benefited the farmers by increasing the wheat support price with an accumulative impact of Rs 1100 billion, besides launching the targeted subsidy programme for the benefit of common men. The price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Punjab is Rs 1,100 while in Sindh it is Rs 1,600. The price of sugar is decreasing in Punjab due to the arrival of imported sugar. He said that Punjab played the role of the big brother by purchasing wheat and meeting the needs of Islamabad and other provinces.

The Sindh government should realise its responsibility instead of objecting to the Federal government as price control was the responsibility of the provincial governments. The effects of economic activities always trickle down.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that for the first time, the Punjab government was actively participating in Dubai Expo due to personal efforts of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.