UrduPoint.com

34th National Games Torch Begins Journey From Quaid's Mausoleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

34th National Games torch begins journey from Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The torch of the 34th National Games-2023 started its journey from Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah's mausoleum on Saturday, the national games flame would travel across the country and reach Quetta.

The Games would be held from May 22 to May 30 in Quetta.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput lit the torch and handed it over to hockey legend Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui.

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesman Babar Yousafzai, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and a large number of athletes and citizens were also present.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Suhail Rajpot said that the torch of National Games from Sindh will go to the whole country with the message of peace and love.

The mega event where new talent would be discovered and the young players would get ample opportunities to show their talents.

He said that there was no shortage of talent in the country. While assuring on behalf of the Sindh government, he said that the provincial government would provide all resources for the development of sports.

Dr. Rajput said that the athletes were going to Balochistan as the ambassador of Sindh, and you had to make the name of Sindh bright.

He said that more than 450 athletes from the province were participating in the games. He further said that he is grateful to the Pakistan Olympic Association for starting the torch from Karachi and was fully supporting the Sindh Olympic Association regarding the Sindh contingent in the national games.

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesman Babar Yousafzai speaking on the occasion said that Balochistan was ready to host 34th National Games.

He said that the holding of 34 National Games in Balochistan was a proof that the law and order situation in Balochistan had improved.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while speaking in the ceremony said that he had met all the players and their morale was high. He further that he was sure that these players should shine the name of Sindh with good performance.

Secretary General of Sindh Olympian Association Ahmed Ali Rajput said that for the first time after the Independence of Pakistan, the first National Games were held in Karachi in 1948, which was inaugurated by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam and gave the National Games trophy on his behalf.

Today, we have started the journey of the torch of 34th National Games from the mausoleum of Father of the Nation and they wanted to send a message to the whole world that Pakistan was a peaceful country for sports activities.

He said that more than 6 thousand athletes would participate in the 34th National Games and more than 30 sports would be played.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hockey Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Law And Order Young Independence May Olympics Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

59 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

1 hour ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

2 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.