56,565 Patients Get Treatment At OGDCL's 19 Free Eye Camps

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 01:37 PM

56,565 patients get treatment at OGDCL's 19 free eye camps

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, recently held 19 eye camps in all four provinces where around 56,565 underprivileged patients were provided free of cost treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, recently held 19 eye camps in all four provinces where around 56,565 underprivileged patients were provided free of cost treatment.

At the camps arranged under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, as many as 3,168 cataract surgeries were performed, besides the provision of 18,139 spectacles and 2,125 special glasses to the patients, official sources told APP.

Sharing details, they said 10 eye camps were organized in six districts including Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jamshoro and Hyderabad in the recent past, while two more camps were scheduled from March 9 to 17, 2021.

Total 22,880 patients have been treated in Sindh Province.

Since November 2021, the company has so far held four camps in the Karak and Kohat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and treated 15,855 patients whereas three more camps would be held by June 2022.

Similarly in Punjab, three eye camps were set up in Attock, Vehari and Rajanpur district where 11,896 patients had been treated for various eye-related diseases.

In Balochistan, two eye camps were arranged at districts Barkhan and Kohlu where the medical team treated 5,934 patients. Five more camps would be held in the province by June 2022.

The medical teams at the country-wide camps conducted around 3,929 COVID-19 tests before eye treatment of the visiting patients.

