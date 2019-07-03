UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdul Razak Dawood Directs Not To Increase Prices Of Fertilizer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Abdul Razak Dawood directs not to increase prices of fertilizer

The adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday directed that the prices of fertilizer would not be increased until the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is passed and the impact on fertilizer industry is worked out in a comprehensive manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday directed that the prices of fertilizer would not be increased until the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is passed and the impact on fertilizer industry is worked out in a comprehensive manner.

In meeting with Fertilizer Review Committee, the adviser to PM on Commerce assured that the industry shall not increase the price of fertilizer until further discussions,said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The adviser chaired the meeting of Fertilizer Review Committee. Lt. Gen (retd.) Tariq Khan, CEO Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Fawad A. Mukhtar, CEO Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Brig. (retd.) Sher Shah, Executive Director Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), Muhammad Faisal Muzammil, CEO Agritech Limited also attended the meeting along with other representatives of fertilizer industry.

The adviser was accompanied by Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production Aamir Ashraf Khawaja , Chief National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC) and Director (Gas), Petroleum and Natural Resources Division.

Razak asserted the fact that relief to farmers and a working relationship with the industry was the government's top priority.

The adviser inquired regarding the recent reports that fertilizer prices had been increased prior to this meeting, to which the participants responded that the decision had been held off due to the commitment to the Adviser and the price increase had been halted.

The Adviser appreciated this step by the industry and encouraged the prospect of a working relationship between the Ministry and the industry as only this can result in a stable business environment and relief for the general public especially the farmers.

The Adviser assured that efforts will be made to ensure gas supply to Fatima fertilizers Limited and Agritech Limited in order to keep them operational and avoid any possible shortages in the upcoming season.

Discussion took place regarding Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

It was brought to the notice of the adviser that a revised Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act had been ratified by the Federal Cabinet and may soon be passed by the Parliament.

This will help to work out the differences with the fertilizer industry and will also prove fruitful towards revenue generation in the country.

As the said matters fall under the purview of Petroleum and Natural resources Divisions, the concerned representative was requested to ensure that all stake holders are on the same page regarding the matter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Parliament Budget Same Price May Gas Commerce Textile All Government Cabinet Industry Top Agritech Limited Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stockpiles fall to 2019 low

8 minutes ago

Police shouldn’t rob the business community: Mia ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook steps up to control misleading health con ..

21 minutes ago

'We'll get there' - England's women look to future ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body recommends to pass "Legal A ..

1 minute ago

Prominent Rights Group Slams Egypt's 'Draconian La ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.