African Nations, Including Rwanda, Show Interest In Russia's Low-Power NPPs - Rosatom

Tue 15th October 2019

African Nations, Including Rwanda, Show Interest in Russia's Low-Power NPPs - Rosatom

African nations, including Rwanda, are showing a great interest in Russia's low-power nuclear power plants (NPPs), Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) African nations, including Rwanda, are showing a great interest in Russia's low-power nuclear power plants (NPPs), Evgeny Pakermanov, the head of Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom), told Sputnik.

African nations favor low-power NPPs as it is easy to incorporate them in energy systems, and this is also advantageous in terms of funding, Pakermanov explained.

"We see such possibilities, and we are working on it, we see a big interest from Rwanda and a range of other nations," Pakermanov said.

