UrduPoint.com

AirSial Started Four Weekly Flights From Lahore-Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 07:49 PM

AirSial started four weekly flights from Lahore-Jeddah

Pakistan's third private airline,AirSial has started international flights after two years of successful domestic flight operations,said Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's third private airline,AirSial has started international flights after two years of successful domestic flight operations,said Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani here on Wednesday.

While talking to APP at AirSial office,he said that the airline started four weekly flights from Lahore to Jeddah to Lahore in the first phase,adding that the service would be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

He said that the airline would operate four weekly flights from Islamabad-Jeddah-Islamabad from tomorrow, March 30.

In this regard,the management had already provided a formal plan to the Civil Aviation Authority for starting the Jeddah flight operation,he said.

The chairman highlighted that AirSial will start flights from Karachi, Peshawar and Sialkot to Jeddah in the second phase.

He said that Airbus-320 will be used for flight operations to Saudi Arabia.

Jilani said that people traveling by AirSial airlines were being given 10% discount on cards of Allied Bank, Habib Metro Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank and Bank of Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Jeddah Bank Saudi Arabia Sialkot March Sunday HBL Muslim Commercial Bank Habib Metropolitan Bank Bank Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

19 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

19 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

19 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

36 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

27 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.