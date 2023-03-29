AirSial started four weekly flights from Lahore-Jeddah

Pakistan's third private airline,AirSial has started international flights after two years of successful domestic flight operations,said Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan's third private airline,AirSial has started international flights after two years of successful domestic flight operations,said Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani here on Wednesday.

While talking to APP at AirSial office,he said that the airline started four weekly flights from Lahore to Jeddah to Lahore in the first phase,adding that the service would be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

He said that the airline would operate four weekly flights from Islamabad-Jeddah-Islamabad from tomorrow, March 30.

In this regard,the management had already provided a formal plan to the Civil Aviation Authority for starting the Jeddah flight operation,he said.

The chairman highlighted that AirSial will start flights from Karachi, Peshawar and Sialkot to Jeddah in the second phase.

He said that Airbus-320 will be used for flight operations to Saudi Arabia.

Jilani said that people traveling by AirSial airlines were being given 10% discount on cards of Allied Bank, Habib Metro Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank and Bank of Punjab.