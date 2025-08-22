- Home
- Business
- Alibaba.com launches trade assurance 2.0, celebrates Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards 2025
Alibaba.com Launches Trade Assurance 2.0, Celebrates Pakistan’s Top Exporters At KEL Awards 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Alibaba.com, a leading global B2B e-commerce platform, honoured Pakistan’s top exporters at the KEL Awards 2025 while introducing its enhanced Trade Assurance 2.0 service to strengthen the country’s role in global trade.
The updated service offers exporters reduced transaction fees, free withdrawals, higher order and credit limits, and additional payment options. “Pakistan is a high-potential supplier market, and Trade Assurance 2.0 is designed to help local businesses secure higher-value orders and expand globally,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com.
Top honours went to Muhammad Usman Humayun (Gray Rocks Enterprise), Haider Ali (IMPEX Pakistan), and Muhammad Azam Rahmat (Mangoes Fashion), while Muhammad Wasim (Blue Hands International) received the People’s Choice Award.
Sharing his success story, Azam Rahmat recalled how his two-person apparel business grew into a global exporter after joining Alibaba.com in 2021, achieving over 200 per cent annual growth and landing major international orders.
Berry Ma, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, said the awards reflect the resilience and innovation of local SMEs, adding, “These finalists prove that Pakistani businesses can seize global opportunities with the right digital tools.”
Recent Stories
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
More Stories From Business
-
Alibaba.com launches trade assurance 2.0, celebrates Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards 20251 hour ago
-
Govt operationalizes, 17 sectoral councils to boost manufacturing, services sector2 hours ago
-
SCCI receives appreciation from Sarafa Bazaar Association2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down slightly2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,500 to Rs 355,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Around $426.995 mln food commodities exported in July 20253 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 20258 hours ago
-
Pulses cultivation can save huge foreign exchange by trimming import bill: Dr Ishtiaq Hassan18 hours ago