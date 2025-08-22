Alibaba.com launches trade assurance 2.0, celebrates Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards 2025

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Alibaba.com, a leading global B2B e-commerce platform, honoured Pakistan’s top exporters at the KEL Awards 2025 while introducing its enhanced Trade Assurance 2.0 service to strengthen the country’s role in global trade.

The updated service offers exporters reduced transaction fees, free withdrawals, higher order and credit limits, and additional payment options. “Pakistan is a high-potential supplier market, and Trade Assurance 2.0 is designed to help local businesses secure higher-value orders and expand globally,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com.

Top honours went to Muhammad Usman Humayun (Gray Rocks Enterprise), Haider Ali (IMPEX Pakistan), and Muhammad Azam Rahmat (Mangoes Fashion), while Muhammad Wasim (Blue Hands International) received the People’s Choice Award.

Sharing his success story, Azam Rahmat recalled how his two-person apparel business grew into a global exporter after joining Alibaba.com in 2021, achieving over 200 per cent annual growth and landing major international orders.

Berry Ma, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, said the awards reflect the resilience and innovation of local SMEs, adding, “These finalists prove that Pakistani businesses can seize global opportunities with the right digital tools.”