FBR Organizes “Promoting Tax Culture & Filing Of Income Tax Returns”

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

FBR organizes “Promoting Tax Culture & Filing of Income Tax Returns”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, on Friday said that the business community is the mover and shaker of the economy and is fully determined to contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s economic foundations.

He expressed these views while addressing a dedicated session on “Promoting Tax Culture/Awareness and Filing of Income Tax Returns” organized by the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) Taxpayer Service Wing at ICCI, said a press release.

Terming the session “highly significant, educative and timely,” Qureshi expressed the hope that it would go a long way in guiding taxpayers on the proper filing of returns. Appreciating the FBR’s initiative, he stressed that the adoption of a facilitative approach through “velvet hammering instead of blunt enforcement” was essential to achieve the desired results of broadening the tax base.

The ICCI President also proposed the establishment of a permanent Facilitation Desk at the Chamber to provide guidance and support to the business community on tax matters. He urged that such awareness sessions should be held continuously to enhance taxpayer education and build confidence between the business community and the FBR. He assured that ICCI would extend every possible cooperation to ensure the success of this initiative.

Earlier, Ms Kiran Zehra, Secretary Compliance, introduced her team and conveyed that, on the special directions of the Chairman FBR, such sessions are being organized nationwide to facilitate taxpayers. She underlined that simplification of processes and prioritization of facilitation before enforcement remain the guiding principles of the FBR.

