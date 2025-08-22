Weekly inflation goes down slightly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a nominal decrease of 0.01 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on August 21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 329.11 points as compared to 329.15 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 2.30 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732, however, witnessed an increase of 0.20 per cent by going up to 318.59 from last week’s 317.94 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888 decreased by 0.01 percent, whereas it increased by 015 percent and 0.22 percent for consumption groups from Rs 22,889-29,517 and Rs 29,518-44,175, respectively, while for the consumption group above Rs 44,175, it decreased by 0.02 percent.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29%) items increased, 08 (15.

69%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included electricity charges for q1 (9.01%), diesel (4.46%), pulse moong (1.71%), potatoes (1.15%), bananas (0.92%), pulse mash (0.88%), pulse gram (0.66%) and pulse masoor (0.45%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (19.87%), onions (10.85%), wheat flour (9.38%), chicken (3.63%), garlic (2.28%), LPG (1.39%), sugar (1.20%), gur (0.82%), eggs (0.73%), shirting (0.13%), long cloth (0.09%) and lawn printed (0.08%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (45.99%), garlic (25.25%), pulse mash (23.47%), potatoes (20.66%), electricity charges for Q1 (18.12%), tea packet (17.93%), pulse gram (16.51%), wheat flour (9.34%), pulse masoor (7.42%) and LPG (4.00%).

The commodities which recorded a increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), gas charges for q1 (29.85%), sugar (26.11%), beef (13.03%), gur (12.44%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.60%), firewood and pulse moong (11.41%) each, vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.05%), bananas (9.28%), cooked beef (8.06%) and lawn printed (7.40%).