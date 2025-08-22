Open Menu

SCCI Receives Appreciation From Sarafa Bazaar Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A delegation from the Sarafa Bazaar Association on Friday visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) office to extend their gratitude to President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum for his efforts in resolving critical issues faced by gold dealers and manufacturers.

According to SCCI spokesperson here, the delegation expressed their appreciation and tribute to Khawaja Yasir Qayyum for his leadership and role in safeguarding the interests and rights of the business community.

The meeting was attended by Chamber officials, including Mian Tariq Yaqoob, Chairman Founder Group, Mirza Fazal-ur-Rehman, Former President, and Mian Muhammad Imran, Senior Vice President.

They assured the delegation of the Chamber's best cooperation and assistance to the business community.

The SCCI president said that SCCI is committed to serving the business community and addressing their concerns, adding that the appreciation from the Sarafa Bazaar Association reflects the Chamber's effectiveness in resolving critical issues and promoting the interests of its members.

