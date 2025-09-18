Open Menu

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Inks Many MoUs To Facilitate Its 11000 Members

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a number of memorandums of understanding MoUs with various organisations to facilitate its more than 11,000 members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a number of memorandums of understanding MoUs with various organisations to facilitate its more than 11,000 members.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara, who inked the MoUs on behalf of the FCCI, said that the Chamber was trying its optimum best to facilitate its members.

He said that FCCI has signed agreements with PCSIR, Aziz Fatima Hospital, Al-Falah Insurance, Faisalabad International Hospital, Millat & National Laboratories, Al-Faisal Hospital and Mujahid Hospital.

These organizations would provide subsidized services and other facilities to FCCI members, he added.

