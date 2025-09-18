Current Account Records $624 Million Deficit In First 2 Months Of FY26: SBP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a deficit of US$ 245 million during August 2025 while the cumulative deficit of the current account in the first two months of fiscal year 2025-26 reached $624 million
“During Jul-Aug FY26, Current Account recorded a deficit of US$624 million compared to a deficit of US$430 million in Jul-Aug FY25,” the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday, adding that the Current Account for the month of August 2025 recorded a deficit of $ 245 million in comparison to a deficit of $ 379 million in July 2025 and a deficit of $ 82 million in August 2024.
The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July-August 2025-26, according to the provisional figures released by the central bank, recorded a deficit of $ 5,113 million as compared to $ 4,760 million deficit in corresponding period of FY24-25.
The balance on Trade in goods during August 2025 was recorded as $ 2,476 million as compared to a deficit of $ 2,637 million in July 2025 and $ 2,272 million in August 2024, the data depicted.
Balance on trade of services in the first two months of FY26 has recorded a deficit of $ 708 million as compared to $ 607 million deficit of July-August FY25, the data shown adding that in August 2025 services’ trade deficit was recorded as $ 437 million as compared to $ 271 million deficit in July 2025 and $ 358 million deficit during August 2024.
The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $ 5,821 million during Jul-Aug FY26 in comparison to the deficit of $ 5,364 million in the first 2 months of the previous fiscal year. In the month of August this year, the overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $ 2,913 million as compared to the deficit of $ 2,908 million in July 2025 and the deficit of $ 2,630 million during August 2024.
The Balance on Primary Income recorded a deficit of $ 1,491 million during July-August FY2025-26 against a deficit of $ 1,364 million in the corresponding months of last fiscal year, the SBP data showed.
The inflow of workers’ remittances from overseas during the first 2 months of FY26, has recorded as $ 6,352 million in comparison to $ 5,937 million inflows in corresponding period of FY25. Meanwhile, the Balance on Secondary Income during Jul-Aug FY26 has recorded a surplus of $ 6,688 million against the surplus of $ 6,298 million in the first two months of the previous fiscal year, the SBP data showed.
