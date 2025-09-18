Open Menu

FCCI Chief Says Taking Measure For Welfare Of Staff

Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that FCCI is taking all possible measures for the welfare of its staff and the initiative to send two staff members every year for Umrah would continue in future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that FCCI is taking all possible measures for the welfare of its staff and the initiative to send two staff members every year for Umrah would continue in future.

Receiving two staff members including Kamran Feroz, Assistant Manager Events and Meetings, and Haq Nawaz, Assistant Manager travel Desk, on their return from the holy lands, he garlanded them and urged them to pray for the FCCI and its executive members along with their family members who bore their expenditures to perform Umrah. He also expressed good wishes for them.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam, Engr Babar Shahzad and Rana Muhammad Saeed were also present.

