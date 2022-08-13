UrduPoint.com

Another Unit Becomes Operational In Hattar Special Economic Zone

Published August 13, 2022

Another unit becomes operational in Hattar Special Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Another new food unit become operational in Hattar Special Economic Zone as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak formally inaugurated the industrial unit, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

M/s Raaz Food Industries Pvt. Ltd is a modern technology firm for food and beverages productions. The unit was established with an investment of 300 million rupees and will provide job opportunities to around 60 employees.

Besides, Chairman Hattar Industrial Association, Atta Ur Rehman, Chairman ZFC Faisal Attique, Chief Zone Management Fakher-i-Alam and Zone Manager HEZ/ HSEZ along with ZFC members were also present on the occasion.

The CEO KP-EZDMC also inaugurated plantation campaign 2022 for Green Pakistan, from Hattar, while rest of the zones to follow soon.

The CEO participated in the meeting of the Zone Facilitation Committee at Hattar Economic Zone, to address various issues faced by the Zone Enterprises. ZFC members appreciated efforts made by KP-EZDMC for ease of doing business.

He also visited M/s Horizon Paper board, which has successfully started an in-house trial production of 5 Megawatt electricity through state of the art Trivini steam turbine and high pressure multi-fuel boiler. The production of electricity will be done through recycling of waste materials without affecting the environment.

The CEO KP-EZDMC also held a meeting with Hattar Industrial Association (HIA).

In his welcome address the Chairman HIA appreciated efforts made for promotion of industrialization by the management of KP-EZDMC

