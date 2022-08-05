Ardsher Saleem Tariq appointed Member (Reforms & Modernization), FBR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Ardsher Saleem Tariq, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Member (Reforms & Modernization), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has resigned from the post of Director General, Anti Benami Initiative, Islamabad and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Muhammad Majid, BS-20 Officer, has taken over the charge of Commissioner-IR (Legal), Large Taxpayer Office, Lahore.

Muhammad Rashid Munir Siddiqui, BS-19 officer, Pakistan Customs services has also taken over the charge of Secretary, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.