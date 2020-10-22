UrduPoint.com
Around 61 MMCFD Gas Being Extracted From Five Fields Of Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies are producing around 61 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas from five fields located in different parts of the Rawalpindi district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Exploration and Production (E&P) companies are producing around 61 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas from five fields located in different parts of the Rawalpindi district.

"Overall, 60.

9 MMCFD gas has been extracted from the Rawalpindi district fields during July 2019 to May 2020," according to an official document available with APP.

As per the field-wise details, Pakistan Petroleum Limited produced 60 MMCFD gas from its Adhi field, while Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Oilfields Limited and OPII accumulatively extracted 0.9 MMCFD gas from four other wells including MissaKiswal, Bhangali, Pindori and Turkwal.

