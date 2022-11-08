Awareness session on PITB Incubation Wing and Startup

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar presided over an awareness session on the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Incubation Wing and Startup, here on Tuesday.

LCCI Senior Vice Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Joint Director PITB Wing Hammad Bin Abdul Khalique, Omar Naeem Khan and experts from different sectors also spoke.

Kashif Anwar appreciated the PITB and National Institute of Computer Sciences for organising an informative awareness session. He said the session would help those youngsters who have innovative business ideas.

He said the Information Technology was the fastest growing industry in the world and its demand had made the role of Punjab Information Technology Board more crucial.