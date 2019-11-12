UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Brings Oil Production Down To 718,000 Bpd In October - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:01 PM

Azerbaijan decreased its oil production to 718,000 barrels per day in October, compared to 755,000 barrels per day in the previous month, in compliance with the OPEC+ production cuts deal, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday

"Daily oil production made 718,000 barrels in October: 644,000 barrels of crude oil and 76,000 barrels of condensate," the Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Daily oil production in January-October made 762,000 barrels, the ministry specified.

"Azerbaijan fulfills fully the undertaken OPEC+ obligations, having decreased daily production by 20,000 barrels, maintaining production at 776,000 barrels," the Energy Ministry said.

