Balochistan Police Acquire PITB Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Following the success of Punjab Information Technology board’s (PITB) office automation system in Punjab, the government of Balochistan also approached PITB. E-Foas has also been implemented in the Central Police Office Quetta.

According to PITB spokesman here Tuesday, the Balochistan Police Department has acquired PITB's services for the implementation of e-Foas, following the success of the e-filing and office automation system developed by the Government Digital Services Wing, under the guidance of PITB Chairman Faisal Yusuf. The team under the supervision of DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti implemented e-Foas in the Central Police Office Quetta within a short span of time.

From now on, the CPO Office Quetta will distribute all departmental matters digitally rather than on paper.

In this regard, IG Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh praised the PITB team for implementing the system in the police department within the stipulated time. The Director General, Government Digital Services wing PITB, stated that the wing was not only performing its services for the improvement of the governance system in Punjab, but also the Central Police Office of Balochistan had also been equipped with a digital system. It will not only speed up departmental affairs, help solve public problems, but also save billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

