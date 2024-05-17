PSX stays bullish, gains 411.65 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 411.65 points, a positive change of 0.55 per cent, closing at 75,342.35 points against 74,930.70 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 411.65 points, a positive change of 0.55 per cent, closing at 75,342.35 points against 74,930.70 points the previous trading day.

A total of 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion were traded during the day as compared to 407,625,139 shares valuing Rs 16.987 billion on the last day.

Some 386 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 44,618,981 shares at Rs4.

85 per share,P.I.A.C (A) with 28,760,119 shares at Rs 24.31 per share and K-Electric Limited with 23,057,050 shares at Rs 4.57 per share.

Nestle Pakistan limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs149.82 per share price closing at Rs 7429.82, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 104.14 increase to close at Rs 1,548.92.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 23.52 per share closing at Rs 778.03, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 19.73 decline to close at Rs 460.73.