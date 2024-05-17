FBR Holds Meeting With Trade Unions
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday convened a meeting with representatives from various trade unions of the country aimed to addressing concerns raised by the trade and business community over implementation of the "Tajir Dost Scheme".
The meeting was attended by Chief coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme Naeem Mir and other senior officials
to foster a collaborative approach towards the success of scheme, said a press release issued by the FBR.
During the meeting, representatives of the trade unions emphasized the need for clear guidelines on taxation for newly registered traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme. They were of the view that retailers' reluctance to register stemmed from ambiguity surrounding the taxation regime, potentially hindering the scheme's effectiveness in enrolling traders.
Additionally, the representatives highlighted the absence of facilitation, tax exemptions or incentives to convince retailers to register under the scheme.
FBR officials and the Chief coordinator of the Tajir Dost Scheme agreed to consider the trade community's reservations and recommendations. They asked them to submit a unified proposal within a week regarding the registration and taxation of traders under the scheme.
Furthermore, FBR affirmed its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in the registration drive to enhance tax compliance nationwide. FBR also urged the Trade Unions to cooperate with the Government in facilitating the registration of traders under the Tajir Dost Scheme.
The meeting reflects the commitment of FBR towards promoting tax culture across the country for sustained economic growth and reiterated its dedication to fostering an environment conducive to trade and commerce, ensuring transparency and fairness in taxation policies.
