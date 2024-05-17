Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.18 275.

12

GBP 355.90 348.20

EUR 305.39 299.28

JPY 1.8039 1.7650

SAR 74.98 73.36

AED 76.56 75.41

