Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.18 275.
12
GBP 355.90 348.20
EUR 305.39 299.28
JPY 1.8039 1.7650
SAR 74.98 73.36
AED 76.56 75.41
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO
Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers
WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..
Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship
Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'
Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..
Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan
Diamer Basha Project progressing ahead as work continues on 14 key sites
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption
Police finalizes security arrangements for NA-148 by-election
More Stories From Business
-
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption28 minutes ago
-
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices19 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 411.65 points17 minutes ago
-
JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 202449 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 809.7 billion into market47 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 1.06 percent54 minutes ago
-
FBR holds meeting with trade unions2 hours ago
-
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar1 hour ago
-
KPRA continues crackdown against non-compliant hotels, restaurants47 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support47 minutes ago
-
China issues first batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds4 hours ago