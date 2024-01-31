Open Menu

Banco Santander Posts Record 11-bn-euro Profit In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Banco Santander posts record 11-bn-euro profit in 2023

Spanish lender Banco Santander reported on Wednesday a record 11.1-billion-euro ($12 billion) net profit for 2023 on the back of higher interest rates and a rise in global clients

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Spanish lender Banco Santander reported on Wednesday a record 11.1-billion-euro ($12 billion) net profit for 2023 on the back of higher interest rates and a rise in global clients.

The strong results helped Banco Santander offset the impact of a windfall tax on banks imposed by the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to help households cope with soaring consumer prices.

It also cushioned the blow from a 54-percent devaluation of the Argentine peso announced last month by the country's new president, Javier Milei.

The bank's 2023 net profit was 15 percent higher than in 2022, when it raked in 9.6 billion euros, and better than the 10.6 billion euros forecast by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet.

Banco Santander said it would return 5.

5 billion euros to shareholders.

"2023 has been a pivotal year for Santander, in which we delivered record results and met all our targets in the right way," said the bank's executive chairwoman Ana Botin.

"I am confident that 2024 will be even better for Santander, with strong momentum across our global businesses, despite heightened geopolitical risks and a slowing global economy," Botin said in a statement.

The bank added five million customers last year, bringing the total to 165 million worldwide.

European lenders have reported bumper earnings after central banks worldwide hiked rates in efforts to bring inflation under control.

Retail banks in turn have raised rates on loans, including mortgages.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bank Santander All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker ..

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..

4 minutes ago
 SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth ..

SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills

12 seconds ago
 Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinki ..

Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar

4 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

10 minutes ago
 Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

10 minutes ago
 Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech ..

Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..

22 minutes ago
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

10 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

13 minutes ago
 FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide resi ..

FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide residential plots

13 minutes ago
 Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate h ..

Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes

6 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment ..

KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business