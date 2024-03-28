Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00

EURO EUR 301.99 301.44

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8404 1.8371

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.75 351.12

SWISS FRANC CHF 307.81 307.26

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.13 204.77

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.98 181.65

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.35 26.30

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.83 25.78

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.42 40.35

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.91 166.

61

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.70 206.33

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2068 0.2064

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.73 38.66

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.87 58.77

THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.64

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.85 75.71

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.26 74.12

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.51 903.89

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9725

GBP 350.8569

EUR 300.8496

JPY 1.8324

SETTLEMENT DATE: 01-04-2024

