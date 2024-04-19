Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35

EURO EUR 297.20 296.67

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8081 1.8049

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.28 345.66

SWISS FRANC CHF 307.48 306.93

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.35 201.99

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.15 177.84

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.44

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.21 25.17

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.75 39.68

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 163.

86 163.57

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.51 204.14

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 34.68

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2013 0.2009

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.70 38.63

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.36 58.63

THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.93 75.79

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.34 74.20

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.49 76.35

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.27 903.65

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3774

GBP 347.2201

EUR 297.3627

JPY 1.804

SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-04-2024

APP/as

More Stories From Business