Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35
EURO EUR 297.20 296.67
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8081 1.8049
BRITISH POUND GBP 346.28 345.66
SWISS FRANC CHF 307.48 306.93
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 202.35 201.99
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.15 177.84
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.48 25.44
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.21 25.17
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.75 39.68
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 163.
86 163.57
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.51 204.14
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.75 34.68
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2013 0.2009
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.70 38.63
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.36 58.63
THAI BAHT THB 7.57 7.56
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.93 75.79
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.34 74.20
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.49 76.35
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.27 903.65
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.3774
GBP 347.2201
EUR 297.3627
JPY 1.804
SETTLEMENT DATE: 23-04-2024
APP/as
Recent Stories
Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack
DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic
ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally
Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO
Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner
PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..
Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..
More Stories From Business
-
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack20 minutes ago
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku30 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points1 hour ago
-
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar30 minutes ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury30 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent3 hours ago
-
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Philippines posts 1.2 bln USD surplus in March27 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Nissan cuts sales, profit forecasts5 hours ago
-
Finance Minister commends WB’s blueprint to propel Pakistan to High Middle-Income status27 minutes ago