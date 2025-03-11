Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 11 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.45279.95
EURO EUR 304.38303.84
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9060 1.9026
BRITISH POUND GBP 361.51 360.87
SWISS FRANC CHF 318.98 318.41
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.28 193.94
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.90 175.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.89 27.84
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.08 26.03
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.41 40.74
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 159.
56 159.28
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.35 209.98
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.10 36.04
KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1924 0.1921
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.86 38.79
MALAYSIAN RING GIT *MYR 63.31 63.19
THAI BAHT *THB 8.27 8.26
U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.89 76.76
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.76 74.63
QATAR RIYAL *QAR 76.96 76.82
KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 910.94 909.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.0393
GBP 360.9147
EUR 303.0866
JPY 1.8986
SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-03-2025
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market1 hour ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers4 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 20255 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, UN Resident Coordinator discuss economy, development23 minutes ago
-
FinMin sees all-time-high $36 bln remittances by FY end18 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day6 hours ago
-
PSX loses 178 points18 minutes ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months6 hours ago