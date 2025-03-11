Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.45279.95

EURO EUR 304.38303.84

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9060 1.9026

BRITISH POUND GBP 361.51 360.87

SWISS FRANC CHF 318.98 318.41

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 194.28 193.94

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 175.90 175.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.89 27.84

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.08 26.03

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.41 40.74

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 159.

56 159.28

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 210.35 209.98

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.10 36.04

KOREAN WON *KRW 0.1924 0.1921

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.86 38.79

MALAYSIAN RING GIT *MYR 63.31 63.19

THAI BAHT *THB 8.27 8.26

U.A.EDIRHAM AED 76.89 76.76

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.76 74.63

QATAR RIYAL *QAR 76.96 76.82

KUWAITI DINAR *KWD 910.94 909.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.0393

GBP 360.9147

EUR 303.0866

JPY 1.8986

SETTLEMENT DATE: 13-03-2025

