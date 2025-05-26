Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.35281.85

EURO EUR322.16321.59

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9813 1.9778

BRITISH POUND GBP383.37 382.70

SWISS FRANCCHF344.25 343.64

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD206.10 205.73

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.10 183.77

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.96 29.91

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.06 28.01

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.19 43.11

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.02 169.

72

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.28 219.89

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.96

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2071 0.2067

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.16 67.04

THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.68

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.41 77.27

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.28 75.15

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.01 77.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 921.57 919.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.9456

GBP 380.0909

EUR 319.6981

JPY 1.9663

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-05-2025

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE launches digital integration project to verify ..

UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..

39 minutes ago
 Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill ..

Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill development

45 seconds ago
 ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

54 minutes ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

54 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

1 hour ago
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remai ..

Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreig ..

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia ..

DHM highlights mining sector potential at 4th Asia Mining Innovation and Develop ..

47 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar

48 seconds ago
 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS ..

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala concludes

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Business