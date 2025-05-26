Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.35281.85

EURO EUR322.16321.59

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9813 1.9778

BRITISH POUND GBP383.37 382.70

SWISS FRANCCHF344.25 343.64

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD206.10 205.73

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.10 183.77

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.96 29.91

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.06 28.01

DANISH KRONE DKK 43.19 43.11

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 170.02 169.

72

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.28 219.89

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.03 35.96

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2071 0.2067

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.55 39.48

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.16 67.04

THAI BAHT*THB 8.70 8.68

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.41 77.27

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.28 75.15

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 78.01 77.87

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 921.57 919.94

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.9456

GBP 380.0909

EUR 319.6981

JPY 1.9663

SETTLEMENT DATE: 29-05-2025

APP/as/