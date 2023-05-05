UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir's Deposits Increase 80% In Last 3 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's deposits increase 80% in last 3 years

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawar Saeed while chairing a meeting on Friday said Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's deposits have recorded an increase of about 80% in the last three years while the financial institution surpassed all business targets including profit, assets, and domestic remittances.

Chief Executive Officer said that immediate steps are being taken for the success of the organization and saying that our objective is to further improve the banking services of our customers. He informed the meeting that the deposits of the institution in the year 2019 were 11.87 billion rupees, which has now increased to 21 billion rupees.

Khawar said that all necessary improvements have been made in the business policy after which all business targets including profit, deposits, assets, and remittances have been achieved.

He said that the confidence of the AJK government and semi-government departments and the private sector including the business community has increased in the bank. It is the only financial institution in the state which is providing loans to customers with the fastest processing at the lowest markup rate in the market under more than half a dozen attractive and brilliant schemes.

It was said in the meeting that under the supervision and leadership of CEO Khawar Saeed, the hard work of the staff, teamwork, trust and cooperation of the customers, the institution is progressing speedily.

