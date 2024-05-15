Open Menu

Fertilizer Manufacturers Of Pakistan, Advisory Council To Reduce Prices Of Fertilizer Urea

Fertilizer manufacturers of Pakistan, Advisory Council to reduce prices of fertilizer urea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The fertilizer manufacturers of the Pakistan Advisory Council have agreed to reduce the prices of fertilizer urea to provide relief to the agriculturists in the country.

The Managing Director and CEO, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Jhanagir Paracha called on the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Wednesday and informed that the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council have unanimously agreed to reduce the prices of fertilizer urea in the country.

He said that all fertilizer plants should formally be allocated and supplied gas exclusively from the Mari Gas field under bilateral arrangements in accordance with applicable gas pricing policies.

The minister stated that the proposal submitted by the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council will be taken to the relevant forum of the Economic Coordination Council for a decision on the matter.

He said the government is committed to taking every step to ensure the facilitation of the farmers in the kharif season.

As per the proposal submitted by the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council, the government should ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the fertilizer industry for the next 10 years from Mari Gas Field. This will ensure the availability of affordable urea for our farmers and would also save foreign exchange on the import of urea.

If the proposal is agreed by the government then the fertilizer industry does not require any subsidy in the future.

This will also attract further investment in fertilizer production capacity and energy efficiency. The government should fix uniform prices of fertilizer urea all over Pakistan to discourage hoarding by middlemen and agencies.

