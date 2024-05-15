Open Menu

Mian Mujtaba Stresses On Documented Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Mian Mujtaba stresses on documented economy

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said on Wednesday that in order to facilitate the documentation of the economy in Punjab, all services under the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) would be brought under the tax net

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman said on Wednesday that in order to facilitate the documentation of the economy in Punjab, all services under the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) would be brought under the tax net.

Presiding over the fourth meeting of the Resource Mobilization Committee 2024-25 here, he added that the tax rate on all services included in the tax net should be uniform. The inclusion of exempt services in the tax net with a nominal rate would ensure the promotion of a documented economy. The facility of reducing rates on sales tax on services would continue for those paying through credit or debit cards. "We are well aware of the problems faced by farmers. A significant relief will be given to farmers in the next budget," he added.

The Provincial Minister informed the committee that the board of Revenue (BoR) was reviewing the tax rates after five years and a formula would be determined for changing tax rates under the BoR which would automatically increase tax rates after a certain period. He mentioned that stamp duty was a provincial tax, and the FBR rates were affecting the revenue collection.

Mian Mujtaba directed the Board of Revenue to rationalize the tax rate on stamp duty. He added that enforcement under the PRA had also affected revenue collection in the last five months, but hoped that PRA would achieve its target.

The Provincial Minister also directed the Additional Secretary Finance to bring the proposed amendments to the Punjab Revenue Authority Act 2012 for approval as soon as possible so that they could be implemented before the start of the new financial year. He said that all collections under PRA would be made fully online.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Malik Sohaib Bharath , Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Finance, Member Board of Revenue, and the PRA Chairman. The Member Board of Revenue presented proposals for reviewing tax rates on agricultural land and stamp duty, while proposals for uniform taxation and promotion of a documented economy under PRA were also presented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Budget FBR All

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

20 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

20 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

18 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

20 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

20 minutes ago
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

20 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

23 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

20 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

20 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business