Banks To Open On Weekend To Receive Hajj Applications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:32 PM

State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, directed authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open on Saturday and Sunday in order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan, on Friday, directed authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open on Saturday and Sunday in order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2023.

The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that 14 authorised banks were directed to keep all their designated branches open from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 25 and 26, 2023 throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2023, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has authorised 14 banks to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2023 from March 16, 2023 till Mach 31, 2023 across the country.

The authorized banks included the National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank and Meezan Bank.

