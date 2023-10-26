Open Menu

Beijing Assists Pakistan In Enhancing Exports To China

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Caretaker Minister of Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pakistan's behalf with the Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during his recent visit to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Pakistan's behalf with the Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao during his recent visit to China.

Under the MoU, China will assist Pakistan in enhancing its exports to China.

The MoU will go a long way in increasing Pakistan's exports to China and will contribute to job creation, in addition to balancing bilateral trade, said the Commerce Minister who attended the Belt and Road Forum along with the Caretaker Prime Minister last week, Beijing Review reported on Thursday.

The Minister of Commerce concluded a series of highly productive meetings with prominent Chinese business leaders and investment groups on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The meetings were aimed at strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China and exploring various investment opportunities in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry's official statement, Dr. Gohar Ejaz met with Wang Zihai, Director of China-Pakistan (Qingdao) International Cooperation Hub.

The discussions centered on investment opportunities in Pakistan, including areas such as civilian and defense equipment, EV lithium batteries, solar panels, and semiconductors.

The role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in facilitating these opportunities was a key point of conversation.

In a meeting with Li Yiman, Chairperson of Eman Logistics, the focus was on expanding Pakistan's presence on Chinese digital platforms.

Eman Logistics plans to launch "Pakistan National Pavilion" display centers in China, demonstrating a commitment to digital diplomacy.

The minister also engaged with Jin Weidong, President of Wellhope, a leading Chinese agricultural producer.

The company's global leadership in smart farming and meat processing can pave the way for a mutually beneficial partnership.

The minister met with Wang Guidong of Donghua Group, emphasizing Pakistan Steel Mills' privatization and the government's dedication to the process. The establishment of SIFC is set to bolster these efforts, and all possible facilitation for the partnership was assured.

A productive working lunch was held with representatives from MCC, China's metallurgy giant, a key player in the Saindak Copper-Gold Project. The discussions revolved around expanding collaboration and tapping into MCC's expertise to foster partnership growth.

The minister also visited COFCO, a leading global food procurement agency, to discuss the possibilities of enhancing Pakistan's grains and food exports to China.

He invited them to establish their regional offices in Pakistan to procure more Pakistani products, invest in Pakistan, and make it a hub of its global value chain and storage network with support from SIFC.

Dr. Gohar also urged COFCO to establish a joint working group between COFCO, the Pakistani business community, and the Ministry of Commerce.

The Commerce Minister met with several other prominent Chinese enterprises and organizations, including Shandong Xinxu Group, ADM Group, China National Agriculture Development, China National Fisheries Corporation, Tianjin Meat Association, and CNAGS.

The discussions explored collaboration in various sectors, such as mining, trade, hospitality, construction, EV infrastructure, agriculture, and rice sourcing. In a separate meeting with BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs), discussions focused on investment opportunities in Pakistan and the government's supportive policies, including the role of SIFC.

APP/asg

