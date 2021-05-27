UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Invites Kazakhstan To Resume Discussion Of Oil Supply Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Belarus Invites Kazakhstan to Resume Discussion of Oil Supply Agreement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Belarus offers Kazakhstan to return to the discussion of an agreement on the supply of oil and oil products to Minsk, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

The head of the Belarusian government held a meeting in Minsk with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

"I would like to discuss the prospects of concluding an agreement between the government of Belarus and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products to the Republic of Belarus. We would like to know the position of Kazakhstan, if it is interesting for Kazakhstan, then we are ready to work in this direction. For reasons, there is a need to postpone this issue, or this topic is not of interest to the Kazakh side, then we are also ready to discuss this decision," Golovchenko said.

It is necessary to "clarify" the formation of the balance of oil supplies to Belarus for the next year, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Minsk Belarus Kazakhstan Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 hours ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

3 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

3 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.