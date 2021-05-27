Belarus Invites Kazakhstan to Resume Discussion of Oil Supply Agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Belarus offers Kazakhstan to return to the discussion of an agreement on the supply of oil and oil products to Minsk, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

The head of the Belarusian government held a meeting in Minsk with Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

"I would like to discuss the prospects of concluding an agreement between the government of Belarus and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products to the Republic of Belarus. We would like to know the position of Kazakhstan, if it is interesting for Kazakhstan, then we are ready to work in this direction. For reasons, there is a need to postpone this issue, or this topic is not of interest to the Kazakh side, then we are also ready to discuss this decision," Golovchenko said.

It is necessary to "clarify" the formation of the balance of oil supplies to Belarus for the next year, he added.