Belarusian President Says Not Against Idea For Single 'Neutral' Currency With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Belarusian President Says Not Against Idea for Single 'Neutral' Currency With Russia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday he does not mind a single Currency in the Union State of Russia and Belarus but wants it to be a "neutral" currency, i.e. neither the Russian nor the Belarusian ruble.

"We have a treaty on the creation of the Union State.

We are not rejecting any provisions of that treaty. Let's take even the most serious one, that was discussed today ” a single currency. We are not against a single currency, but it has to be a neutral currency ” neither the Belarusian ruble nor the Russian one," Lukashenko said during an interview with Mir interstate broadcaster, according to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

