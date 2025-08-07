Open Menu

No Excuses Would Be Accepted For Poor Performance: Acting DG FDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

No excuses would be accepted for poor performance: Acting DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind

has warned the officials and officers, and said that no excuses would be accepted for

their poor performance in achieving recovery targets, and disciplinary action would be

taken against negligent staff.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the progress on the collection of outstanding dues and

reprimanded the staff with slow recovery rates. He said that carelessness, negligence

and shirking departmental duties would not be tolerated at all.

He made it clear that the staff members who fail to meet their targets would be held accountable.

He directed that building inspectors should be kept active in the field and indiscriminate

action should be taken against the defaulters to recover outstanding dues of various

heads including commercialization fees, fines for illegal development and development

charges against allottees of FDA City.

He warned that anti-corruption authorities would be moved against the officials found

involved in any kind of dues pilferage.

He also urged officers in charge of various departments to closely monitor the revenue

campaign and check daily progress.

He said that there should be no discrepancies in government dues and outstanding

payments owed by defaulters.

He directed that transparency in the accounting of dues and fees be ensured according

to a fixed schedule.

Directors of Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu,

Director Planning and Development Asim Mahmood, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha,

Deputy Directors of Finance Faisal Tariq Butt and Humaira Ashraf, Deputy Director

IT Abdullah Noor, Deputy Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar, Assistant Director

Finance Adnan Shehzad, Assistant Director Recovery Mian Akhtar and others were

present in the meeting.

